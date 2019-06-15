WWE 205 Live Stars Mike and Maria Kanellis agreed to a multi-year deal with WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. In the report, the duo were said to be happy with the final offers made to them by WWE.

Back in January there were reports of Mike and Maria asking for their release from WWE due to how they were being utilized within the company. Maria would later deny she had not asked for her release.

Last month, Maria noted on social media, "Contracts are up in 3 weeks. Just saying..." fueling speculation about if they would re-sign or not, obviously the two sides came to an agreement.

The couple originally started with WWE in June of 2017 and were shifted full-time to 205 Live last October.