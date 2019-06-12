WWE megastar John Cena appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. On the show, Cena answered a fan question on a looming potential retirement. Cena nulled any speculation that he would ever be fully retired from WWE.

"I don't think I'll ever be ever disconnected from the WWE," Cena said. "Whether it's an on-camera role or an off-camera role, I don't think the word 'retire'- I'll ever use that. I know that time is limited because it's a physical performance based thing and I'm forty-two. So, I know that window is coming to a close. But I don't think I'll ever be retired. I would love to be able to pass on the knowledge and wisdom that I have about live performances to up-and-comers and hopefully help people out."

On Cohen's segment "Behind the Cena", Cohen asked Cena a series of fast paced questions to which Cena answered in a speedy format. When asked about the most 'swoon-worthy' thing about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Cena credited Johnson's life outlook and moral system.

"His perspective on life and his ability to constantly give back" Cena said.

Cena also answered the question of if fans have ever said anything to him that truly hurt his feeling. Cena admitted that he's experienced fans throwing words at him on multiple occasions.

"Oh my God, yes," Cena said. " All the time. Our [wrestling] universe is weird. It is build on 'I hate your existence'."

Cena has not been on WWE programming since his nostalgic Doctor of Thug-A-Nomics throwback segment at WrestleMania 35. There is no set return date for Cena at this time.

