John Cena partook in a Q&A at Penguin Random House BookCon 2019 this past weekend. Aside from answering questions about authoring his first children's book Elbow Grease, Cena answered wrestling related questions on who in WWE could be the next John Cena. Cena said he believes that there is no one particular person that will be the next superstar but instead a group of individuals leading a charge.

"I think the dynamic of the program is changing," Cena said. "I think for the longest time, if you consider WWE a band, there's always been one front person of the band. I think that dynamic is changing because the audience is too diverse. Older males are watching it, younger kids are watching it, females are watching it. With a diverse audience, it's tough to universally please someone.

"In the 80s you had a family oriented program and Hulk Hogan was the frontman. In the Nineties you had 18-35 [year old] males and in come Steve Austin and Dwayne Johnson because they hit right down that wheelhouse. Then there was me and even myself went through a polarizing stage where half the audience likes you and half the audience doesn't.

"I don't think there's a universal figure that will lead the company forward. I think as the company grows, and especially expands globally ,you're going to have a Super Friends of the WWE which is like people who are essentially fighting for equal share of popularity. I think the band essentially will now have ten lead singers of every different race, creed, age, sex, and ethnicity. So, I believe that I was kind of the last of that. The landscape has changed so much that it's now of a more group effort rather than an individual effort."

Cena was also asked if he had a favorite match of all time. Specifically, if there was a wrestling match he continued to rewatch in which Cena pointed to one of the most iconic matches in WWE history.

"Hulk - Andre, Wrestlemania III," Cena answered. "To me, it meant everything as a kid where I thought It was an un-winable task for Hulk Hogan and that he could defeat such an impressive opponent. As young child, that had a very lasting impression on me."

In addition to his role in television and movies, the former 16 World Champion has ventured into writing children's books. Cena has not been on WWE programming since appearing on a segment at Wrestlemania 35.

