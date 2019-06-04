- Above is the full match between AJ Styles and Kazuchika Okada from NJPW Dominion 2015.

- Jon Moxley tweeted out a photo of himself at the NJPW dojo as he prepares for tomorrow's IWGP US Championship match against Juice Robinson at the NJPW Best of the Super Jr. Finals. As noted, NJPW General Manager Michael Craven commented that the two sides came to an agreement "some time ago, completely independently of All Elite."

- Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced on Twitter the Battle of Los Angeles will be held on September 19, 20, and 22. Taking place inside the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, this is a first for PWG, as the event starts on a Thursday instead of a Friday. There is also a gap in days, as Saturday appears to be blocked off. There is no official word on another wrestling event taking place during that time. Jeff Cobb won last year, beating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in a three-way elimination bout. Past winners have also included Ricochet (twice), Marty Scurll, Zack Sabre Jr. and Adam Cole. No announcement has been made yet on who will be competing in this year's tournament or ticket information for the event. PWG also announced that their 16th anniversary show 'Sixteen" will take place on July 26. No matches have been announced for the Friday event.