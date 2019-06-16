Last night, Northeast Wrestling was at the Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey to hold another event featuring Jon Moxley. During the show CazXL (along with nZo) made an open challenge to anyone in the back, Moxley ended up answering the challenge.

Near the end of the match, Moxley gave both nZo and Caz dirty deeds to pick up the victory.

Two nights ago, Moxley appeared for Northeast Wrestling where he defeated Darby Allin, which you can check out here.

On June 29 at AEW Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach, Florida, Moxley will take on Joey Janela.