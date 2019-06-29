Jon Moxley made his in-ring debut at tonight's AEW Fyter Fest against Joey Janela. Moxley picked up the win via pinfall in a brutal main event match. After the bout, Kenny Omega attacked Moxley the same way Moxley did to him after Omega's loss to Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing.

