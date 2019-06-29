Jon Moxley made his in-ring debut at tonight's AEW Fyter Fest against Joey Janela. Moxley picked up the win via pinfall in a brutal main event match. After the bout, Kenny Omega attacked Moxley the same way Moxley did to him after Omega's loss to Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing.
Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show.
You can see Moxley's debut in the videos below.
.@JANELABABY is in his happy place. #FyterFest— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
.@JANELABABY from the heavens! ?? #FyterFest— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
Bottom line, don't mess with @JonMoxley! #FyterFest— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
.@JonMoxley spitting out thumbtacks because OF COURSE he would! #FyterFest— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
When Monday hits! #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/TiCmsRtK1p— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 30, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX has unfinished business with Moxley! #FyterFest— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
Give me all the @KennyOmegamanX and @JonMoxley you have. #FyterFest— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 30, 2019
