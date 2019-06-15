Jon Moxley spoke with TMZ Sports about getting back to being a professional wrestler and his appreciation for fans sticking with him for so many years. Last week, Moxley appeared for NJPW where he beat Juice Robinson to become the IWGP US Champion, he then defeated Shota Umino at NJPW Dominion.

"The last month or so, the last few weeks especially have been really great just being a professional wrestler again," Moxley said. "Just got back from Japan, two successful shows over there for New Japan Pro Wrestling."

This interview was done before Friday (6/14), where he appeared at Northeast Wrestling in Waterbury, Connecticut to face Darby Allin. You can check out what happened by clicking here. Moxley noted how he's been rejuvenated after moving on from his run in WWE.

"I feel like I'm 18 again, right now," Moxley admitted. "I'm just chopping at the bit to get in the ring again. ... I'm like a little kid again. I'm so excited about the future, I could wrestle until I'm 100."

Moxley also gave thanks to his fans who have cheered him on for so many years, while also mentioning it's cool to enjoy both AEW and WWE as there's room for everyone.

"I got a lot of fans around the world, some of which have been with before WWE," Moxley commented. "I got a lot of great fans that have stick with me through thick and thin, through everything. They're still sticking with me and now they're AEW fans, they might be WWE fans too, that's cool. There's enough room for everybody. Just a lot of gratitude to the whole universe."

You can check out Moxley's full comments in the video above.

