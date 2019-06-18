As we previously reported, IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley will not be appearing at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 opening day event from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 6. The event will feature matches from the A Block, while Moxley has been announced for the B Block, which kicks off on Saturday, July 13th in Tokyo.

Moxley had never been announced for the event, however NJPW confirmed on Monday that he would not be on the show. Moxley will also not be appearing at the G1 Climax 29 press conference taking place the day before.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Moxley is not able to appear at the G1 Climax opener in Dallas due to his contract with AEW. AEW has exclusive rights to Moxley in the United States, and AEW did not allow him to work the show. Moxley, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho are able to work other NJPW events outside of the U.S., however they will not be appearing on any of their upcoming shows in the U.S. unless NJPW and AEW forge some sort of working relationship.

Moxley is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut against Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest on Saturday, June 29th in Daytona Beach, Florida.