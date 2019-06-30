Jon Moxley and Joey Janela closed out last night's AEW Fyter Fest (results here) in a brutal main event that saw chairs, ladders, tables, barbed wire boards, and even a barefoot Janela being sent into a pile of thumbtacks.

Moxley picked up the pinfall victory, but his night wasn't over when Kenny Omega came out for a post-match attack. Moxley did the same to Omega at last month's AEW Double or Nothing after Omega lost to Chris Jericho. Moxley and Omega will meet in the ring at AEW All Out on August 31 in Chicago.

After the show, Moxley posted a photo of himself and Janela enjoying a drink. Moxley looked to be feeling the effects of the night as Janela stared off into the distance while giving Moxley the middle finger.

Janela also posted a photo from the match of him leaping off a ladder with the caption, "What a dream come true, thanks everyone."