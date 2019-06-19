- All Elite Wrestling released this promo for the upcoming Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela match at AEW Fyter Fest. This will be Moxley's first match for the promotion.

- AEW is currently having talks to get their weekly TV show picked up by a Canadian broadcaster, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. There's no word yet on which networks AEW is talking with in Canada, but we will keep you updated. AEW's weekly primetime TV show is set to premiere on TNT this fall, and the latest word is that they are close to deciding on if it will air Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

- AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this week and thanked WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin for their interview on the return of The Steve Austin Show. Khan noted that AEW's Double Or Nothing did "big numbers thanks to our great fans."

Khan wrote, "Thank you @steveaustinbsr for having me on your show. Everyone at @AEWrestling worked hard to make Double or Nothing a success; we did big numbers thanks to our great fans + the fact Steve Austin loved the PPV, to me that's the highest praise you can get in the wrestling business"

