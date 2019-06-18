Chris Jericho will face Hangman Page to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion at the All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, August 31st. A tag team tournament will also be taking place in the fall to crown the promotion's first-ever tag team champions. AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on The Steve Austin Show and spoke about other titles that the company has planned.

"We want to focus on a serious main event picture both in the singles and tag team divisions," said Khan. "Then we establish women's singles and establish the women's tag team titles when we get there. I'm not going to pretend that we are not serious about building the (men's and women's) tag team division."

To build strong divisions in for both singles and tag teams is something that has been missing from pro wrestling. Khan says that he has a formula on how to get there.

"As we focus on having the best world championship, in singles and tag teams, men and women, that's going to be the focus," Khan stated. "When I talk about wins and losses matter, that is important to the story. Who won and loss on these pay-per-views is going to really matter. It is the most important thing we can do to establish a promotion, is to establish the championship. It is what everyone is trying to obtain, how do you obtain the championship? By establishing a run of matches, a streak, by winning a big match, winning a title eliminator. I'm excited about what we are going to do with this."

To get the matches to mean something, Khan wants the performers in AEW to showcase their strong personalities as equally as their in-ring abilities.

"The guys are going to have time to get their personalities across, but they are also going to have time to have great matches," Khan explained "I want people to tune into our show, looking forward to it all day, because of great matches. There are tons of great wrestling right now, except it's not as readily available. We need to get back to where not only is the wrestling great, not only are we doing hot shows, but also get the commercial success, [where] we are getting huge advertising money in, and be a juggernaut in terms of television and media."

You may listen to the full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

