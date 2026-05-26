AEW Reveals Details Behind Brand New PPV, AEW Redemption, Debuting July 2026

Fresh off the heels of AEW Double or Nothing 2026 in New York City, All Elite Wrestling has officially announced a new addition to its pay-per-view line-up coming this summer, AEW Redemption.

It was reported at the beginning of May that a new major AEW pay-per-view will be coming, with the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada being the rumored landing spot for the event. That has now been confirmed as Canadian venue will host the inaugural Redemption pay-per-view on Sunday, July 26.

🇨🇦 MONTREAL 🇨🇦 As announced by the Toronto Sun, AEW is returning to Canada this Summer with a BRAND NEW PPV: #AEWRedemption! This inaugural event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 26th at the @centrebell in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/WcDZ5ws06c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2026

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke exclusively with the Toronto Sun about the announcement, stating that he has wanted to bring an AEW pay-per-view to Montreal for some time. "Montreal's one of the greatest wrestling cities in the world. There's such a rich history of professional wrestling. This will be a special event. It's the first-ever AEW Redemption and it's also the first-ever AEW pay-per-view in Montreal...The crowds have been so fantastic when we've done AEW in Montreal. I've wanted to bring a pay-per-view to Montreal for years."

The company made its debut in Montreal back in December 2023 with episodes of "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Collision" and "AEW Rampage," but have not been back since. However, AEW has hosted a number of pay-per-views in Canada over the years, with AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 and AEW All Out 2025 taking place in Toronto, Ontario, while AEW Dynasty 2026, which took place earlier this year was held in Vancouver, British Columbia.

As Khan mentioned, Montreal has a rich wrestling history dating back decades. WWE has hosted multiple pay-per-views, TV tapings, and Premium Live Events at the Bell Centre — the most famous being WWE Survivor Series 1997, which played host to the now infamous Montreal Screwjob during the main event match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.