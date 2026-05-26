Dave Meltzer Thinks WWE Clash In Italy Is Brock Lesnar's Last Match Before SummerSlam

After he seemed to retire after losing to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar returned to "WWE Raw" last week and shockingly attacked "The Ruler," which set up a rematch between both men at Clash In Italy this upcoming Sunday. With Lesnar having already called it a career once and being referred to as a retired star on "WWE Raw," it's uncertain whether his battle with Femi at Clash In Italy will be his official last match, but during the latest episode of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer believes that "The Beast" will wrestle again after Sunday.

"He is retired because they are using the word but he's obviously not retired because he's wrestling on this one ... I would presume this is his last match until SummerSlam, but it's not his last match."

With SummerSlam taking place in Lesnar's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, wrestling pundits have been earmarking the event as the destination for his official retirement for months. That said, if Lesnar doesn't hang up his boots after Clash In Italy, it remains to be seen if his final opponent will still be Femi, or if his rumored match with GUNTHER will finally come to fruition. In addition to Lesnar's match with Femi, four title bouts are also scheduled for Clash In Italy, including Roman Reigns versus Jacob Fatu, Becky Lynch versus Sol Ruca, Rhea Ripley versus Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes versus GUNTHER.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.