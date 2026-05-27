Lola Vice Overcomes Shenanigans To Retain WWE NXT Women's Title

Resiliency and the removal of The Culling proved to be the recipe for another successful NXT Women's Championship defense for Lola Vice on "WWE NXT."

On this occasion, Vice raised up her title against Izzi Dame, who arrived to the title match with the accompaniment of her Culling stablemates Shawn Spears and Niko Vance. Evidently still angry about The Culling's pre-match attack on them earlier in the night, OTM's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price returned the favor by charging at Vance and Spears while the latter attempted to yank Vice's leg outside of the referee's view. Vance and Spears then brawled with OTM all the way to the backstage area, leaving Dame to challenge Vice in one-on-one fashion.

The subtraction of Vance and Spears from this equation didn't stop Dame from utilizing sneaky means in her quest to dethrone Vice. With the referee inadvertently dazed by Dame's running knee, Dame seized the opportunity to toss Vice the title belt, then nail her in the face while she held it up. Still, Vice managed to kick out of the pinfall attempt that followed.

When both women reached their feet once more, Vice cinched in a front facelock body scissor, which Dame reversed into a roll-up. On the rebound, Vice blasted her with a backfist to finally keep her down for the three count.

Vice's reign as NXT Women's Champion kicked off at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, when she bested Kendal Grey and the defending champion, Jacy Jayne. Since then, she's successfully defended the title against Jayne in a rematch, then Dame on tonight's "NXT" broadcast.