Bully Ray 'Loved' This WWE Raw Segment But Thinks It Gave Away Clash In Italy Winner
The battle between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will continue at WWE Clash In Italy as the former raises up his World Heavyweight Championship in Tribal Combat. Before the two prepare for their match where anything goes, though, they kept the chaos contained on "WWE Raw," with Fatu even extending his hand for "The OTC" to shake.
For WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, that moment, as well as the mutual forehead touch that followed, particularly stood out as it helped him, and likely fans, better understand the significance of Tribal Combat.
"I f***ing loved it because now Tribal Combat has some meaning," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "We are family. We are blood, but we are about to kill each other. But before we kill each other, we will show each other a sign of respect for those who came before us and set the rules for Tribal Combat. So with all the animosity between Jacob and all of the animosity with Roman and the Tongan Death Grip and everything that they said and done, how do we go into this? We go into this with a handshake, with our heads together as family. Roman with his eyes closed, as if he was praying in that moment. That put Tribal Combat into perspective for me and what it meant."
Reigns has competed in Tribal Combat twice before, firstly against his cousin Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023. In January 2025, Reigns then faced Solo Sikoa, another cousin, on the Netflix premiere of "Raw" under the same stipulation. In both cases, the winner earned the right to be called "The Head of The Table." The same condition will remain in effect for the upcoming one at Clash In Italy, in addition to Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship being at stake.
All Signs Point To Roman Reigns Defeating Jacob Fatu At Clash In Italy
Elsewhere in their encounter on "Raw," Fatu noted that regardless of the outcome at the upcoming PLE, he'd consider himself a winner. Should he defeat Reigns, he'd walk out of Clash In Italy with a world title and the status as The Bloodline's leader. Should Reigns pin or submit him, Fatu pointed out that he'd still have a job with WWE, so therefore nothing would change.
In the eyes of Bully Ray, Fatu's insistence on the match being a "win-win" served as a clear indicator that he would ultimately fall in line to Reigns at the international premium live event.
"Sounds like Jacob is already making excuses for the possible loss. Hedging his bet," Ray said. "... the story with Jacob and Roman feels that much thicker. It feels like there's so much more on the line. It feels more like two warriors with Jacob and Roman than it felt like with Jey and Roman. And that's why I don't like Jacob hedging his bet."
Given his verbiage, Fatu gave off the impression to Ray that he actually doubts himself, which in turn, led Ray to doubt Fatu as well. As such, Ray isn't convinced that Fatu leaves Clash In Italy as the new World Heavyweight Champion.
"Go back to the first time that Jacob ever told Roman what that belt means, the family, and the food on the table. Jacob made us believe that championship was his salvation not because of the prestige, but the money it brought in so he could take care of his seven children," Ray said. "Now, it's like, 'Maybe I bit off a little bit more than I can chew, and if I lose, I still win because I ain't going nowhere. At least I'm not getting fired.'"
Earlier this month, Fatu lost to Reigns in controversial fashion at WWE Backlash. Afterward, he cinched in the Tongan Death Grip, much to the dismay of WWE officials.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.