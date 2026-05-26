Bully Ray 'Loved' This WWE Raw Segment But Thinks It Gave Away Clash In Italy Winner

The battle between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will continue at WWE Clash In Italy as the former raises up his World Heavyweight Championship in Tribal Combat. Before the two prepare for their match where anything goes, though, they kept the chaos contained on "WWE Raw," with Fatu even extending his hand for "The OTC" to shake.

For WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, that moment, as well as the mutual forehead touch that followed, particularly stood out as it helped him, and likely fans, better understand the significance of Tribal Combat.

"I f***ing loved it because now Tribal Combat has some meaning," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "We are family. We are blood, but we are about to kill each other. But before we kill each other, we will show each other a sign of respect for those who came before us and set the rules for Tribal Combat. So with all the animosity between Jacob and all of the animosity with Roman and the Tongan Death Grip and everything that they said and done, how do we go into this? We go into this with a handshake, with our heads together as family. Roman with his eyes closed, as if he was praying in that moment. That put Tribal Combat into perspective for me and what it meant."

Reigns has competed in Tribal Combat twice before, firstly against his cousin Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023. In January 2025, Reigns then faced Solo Sikoa, another cousin, on the Netflix premiere of "Raw" under the same stipulation. In both cases, the winner earned the right to be called "The Head of The Table." The same condition will remain in effect for the upcoming one at Clash In Italy, in addition to Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship being at stake.