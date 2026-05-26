Mark Henry Pitches Mega Powers-Type Alliance For WWE's Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair

Former rivals Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have unwillingly had to team up in their feud with Jade Cargill, which Mark Henry believes gives WWE the perfect opportunity to pair them together.

Flair and Ripley, over the last few weeks, have had to team together — alongside Alexa Bliss — to combat the threat posed by Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin. Henry, while assessing the issues between Flair and Ripley, suggested that it could lead to the two rivals forming a team, much like The Mega Powers — the iconic duo of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage — did years ago.

"I'm curious to see if they're working towards doing a Mega Powers thing with them," asked Henry on "Busted Open." "But they're gonna have to respect each other, and right now they don't. And when you build a story, and you start with them working towards learning trust, which is what's happening at some point, one of them is going to have to relinquish power to save the other. And they're gonna be shocked like, 'You just tagged me?'"

He believes a tag team between Flair and Ripley could go on to win titles and dominate the women's division on "SmackDown." But Henry sees one star who could be affected by it — Flair's tag team partner, Alexa Bliss.

"And guess who that's gonna hurt? Alexa Bliss," he said. "[But] We would get to see Savage and Hogan. Yeah, that's good. How many championships would they win?"

Ripley, the WWE Women's Champion, will have to focus on defending her title against Cargill at Clash in Italy, after winning the title from her at WrestleMania 42. However, Flair or Bliss isn't currently advertised for the show in Turin, Italy, on May 31, 2026.