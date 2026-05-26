AEW World Champion MJF Doesn't Watch Wrestling For A Character

AEW's MJF could be considered one of pro wrestling's top stars today, and part of his success stems from his authenticity, something he values deeply.

The AEW World Champion has time and again mocked wrestlers who value in-ring work over their whole persona, ridiculing those who speak with pride about matches that they have had.

"Now, when I see guys — and there are some of these guys I respect — but I see guys, they're on TV, and then they go on Twitter [and say], 'Oh my god, I just had such a great match with so-and-so. I had so much fun at work these last couple of weeks.' It makes me want to vomit. It's disgusting. That's not why I got in this sport. I got in this sport to talk sh*t, I got in this sport to beat people up, and I got in this sport to make a whole lot of money doing it," he said on "SHAK Wrestling."

MJF alleged that some wrestlers put on a character and do not be their authentic self, which is something he doesn't like doing. He stated that he would much rather watch TV shows or movies if he wants to see someone playing a character.

"I can't comprehend the idea of — it's like they're putting a costume on. I can't relate to that. I want to watch a guy that I know is real on my TV screen," he added. "I don't want to watch a guy playing another guy. If I wanted to fu**ing watch that, I would turn on a movie or a TV show. That's not why I watch professional wrestling."

"The Salt of the Earth" has previously stated that he isn't in pro wrestling to earn plaudits for his in-ring ability, but rather to be regarded as the best pro wrestler — and make a lot of money in the process. And judging by the attention he continues to receive, he appears to be on the path toward becoming one of pro wrestling's most highly regarded stars.