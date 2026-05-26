AEW Women's World Champion Thekla Explains Why She Can Never Be A Babyface

Since her arrival in AEW, Thekla has stood out due to her in-ring skills, her charisma, and brash personality. When she's not competing, she's usually somewhere in the arena calling the women's locker room "dumb b******". Not long after winning the title, Thekla signed a multi-year contract. At Double or Nothing, Thekla retained the Women's World Championship in a 4-way against three former champions: Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter.

After coming to AEW from STARDOM, Thekla has aligned herself with the Sisters of Sin to form The Triangle of Madness. The "Toxic Spider" has also gotten comparisons to Luna Vachon, whom she "loves being the reincarnation of to some extent". During an episode of The Sal Licata Show, she explained why she could never be a babyface. The nickname "toxic" tells others "be aware. Danger." She professed that she's "an a**hole, man. I don't like playing by rules. I don't like bending down to authority, you know. I'm just a little bit of a prick and I'm having fun with it. I think people like to watch me have fun being a prick."

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