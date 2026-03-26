Backstage News On AEW Contract Status Of Women's World Champion Thekla

In just 10 months with AEW, Thekla has become one of the fastest rising stars in the company, having captured the AEW Women's World Championship and defeating the likes of Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa and Willow Nightingale. Earlier this month, Thekla retained the title in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls match against Kris Statlander at AEW Revolution, and according to a new report, the company chose to promote their top women's champion shortly after the pay-per-view.

On Wednesday, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Thekla has signed a multi-year contract with AEW. At this time, the exact length of the deal has yet to be revealed, but AEW was reportedly so impressed with the "Toxic Spider's" work since she made the jump from Japan last summer, that they made the decision to sign her to a new multi-year contract with still over a year left on her current deal.

Sean Ross Sapp also notes that Thekla's performances have been well received by AEW, which led her to become world champion sooner than many expected. The 32-year-old reportedly used representation to complete the deal.

After retaining the AEW Women's World Championship last night on "AEW Dynamite" against Shirakawa, Thekla's will be looking to eclipse 50 days with the title next week, as she's currently seven days away from reaching that milestone. That said, Thekla needed to rely on illicit means to hold onto the gold yesterday, as she used brass knuckles to defeat Shirakawa.