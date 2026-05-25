AEW Women's World Champion Thekla Loves Being 'Reincarnation' Of Legend

Thekla has made a name for herself in the short time she's been in AEW after leaving STARDOM. She won the Women's World Championship just eight months after signing with the company and signed a multi-year contract extension shortly after. The "Toxic Spider" retained the title at Double or Nothing in a 4-way match against Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter.

During the Double or Nothing post show media scrum, Thekla, still sporting face paint, was asked about comparisons to the legendary Luna Vachon. She said it's not on purpose that she tries to be like Vachon, but it's a comparison she gets a lot. She loves the comparison. "I love being the reincarnation to some extent of Luna because she was a bad a**."

Vachon is a WWE Hall of Famer who was known for her trademark face tattoos and wild hairstyles, including a mohawk. The second generation wrestler competed in WWE & WCW and feuded with Sensational Sherri, Alundra Blayze (Madusa), and Sable during her career. Sadly, she died in 2010 following a drug overdose.