Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Share Reaction To WWE WrestleMania Pregnancy Announcement

One of the most memorable moments from WWE WrestleMania 42 was John Cena bringing out Bianca Belair during the attendance announcement she could reveal her pregnancy. Belair has been out since being injured at WrestleMania 41 and had surgery on her finger this past February.

On the latest episode of their vlog Bianca & Montez, Belair and her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford, talked about how the announcement came together, starting with Belair texting an excited Paul "Triple H" Levesque to let him know she was pregnant.

"He was like, 'How do you want to announce it? What about WrestleMania?'" Belair said.

Belair saw it as an opportunity to still be part of WrestleMania, but she also wanted to keep "enjoying this bubble." However, she still had to think about it and discuss it with Ford.

"I was in this place where I really just didn't want to announce it," she said. "I honestly just wanted to tell my family and friends and just hard launch a baby."

Ultimately, she texted Levesque back and suggested opening the show with her baby bump reveal, but since it was WrestleMania season, it took a while to get a response from Levesque. With no confirmation, the couple decided to announce it a week before WrestleMania. Ford explained that they were going to go to Miami in April and were planning to make the announcement on Belair's birthday; they were planning to attend WrestleMania and figured everyone would know about the news by the time they got there. But Belair finally got the text back from "the boss" that changed their plans; this portion of the vlog was filmed moments after Belair received the message.

Ford described the WrestleMania change as good news, but bemoaned the extra week of secrecy, saying "it's been a task trying to keep her not only calm, but hidden." They also had to change Belair's birthday party to an immediate family event because they couldn't risk the news leaking before WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Bianca & Montez and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.