WWE's Ludwig Kaiser Free To Travel During Battery Case

WWE's Ludwig Kaiser, also known as El Grande Americano, is free to travel despite his arrest for battery last week, after an altercation in a Florida apartment building. Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, turned himself in to Orlando police after learning of the warrant for his arrest, traveling from Mexico back to Florida, for the incident that occurred in April.

According to PWInsider, the judge presiding over Kaiser's criminal case approved the motion on Tuesday to allow Kaiser to travel both within the United States and internationally. Kaiser previously returned to Mexico last week to participate in an event for AAA, and he is set to face the Original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, in a mask-vs-mask at AAA Noche de los Grandes on Saturday. He is required to appear for all court dates in the future.

Kaiser is accused of battering a man after an altercation in an elevator of the apartment building. The victim told police that Kaiser and a woman were acting "uncontrollably intimate," and when he exited the elevator, he told the pair to "please have some manners." The victim claims that's when Kaiser punched him and shoved him to the ground.

Kaiser pleaded not guilty to the charge of simple battery. According to PWInsider, he was reportedly ordered to have no contact with the victim or any witnesses. Kaiser was allowed a supervised return to the apartment, accompanied by police.

Neither WWE or Kaiser himself have commented on the situation. AAA posted a social media video of an emotional Kaiser from its event last week, Serenata Para El Grande Americano, where fans serenaded the star ahead of his upcoming mask-vs-mask bout.