Additional Details On Reported Altercation & Arrest Of WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser

Just days before arguably the biggest match of his career, WWE's Ludwig Kaiser finds himself in hot water after reports emerged that he was arrested for battery on Wednesday evening. Hours later, new details have emerged, thanks to a police report obtained by NoDQ. According to the report, the incident didn't occur this past Wednesday, but in fact took place on April 23, leaving almost a month between the incident and Kaiser's arrest.

The report states that officers responded to a call a little after 6:30 p.m. and quickly made contact with the victim, Richard Reap. Reap claimed that, minutes earlier, he had entered an elevator where he encountered an "unknown white male and unknown white female," who Reap said began acting "uncontrollably intimate" as the elevator descended. As he exited the elevator, Reap claimed he told the couple to "please have some manners," at which point he claims the male attacked him, punching him "multiple times" and shoving him to the ground. Reap also claims additional threats were made.

Police examined Reap, finding "a large, fresh scratch" on the back of his head, as well as redness consistent with a recent altercation. Elevator surveillance footage later confirmed at least part of Reap's story, showing him being punched and pushed to the ground. Reap told officers that he believed the suspect lived in the building, and they would later identify Kaiser as a suspect via the security footage. He was arrested after Reap identified him as the attacker in a lineup.

As previously noted, Kaiser was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond following his arrest. Neither Kaiser nor WWE have addressed the incident, and it is currently unknown whether it will have any affect on his status with WWE or AAA as El Grande Americano. As of now, Kaiser is still scheduled to compete as Americano at AAA Noche de Grandes, taking on El Grande Americano Original (Chad Gable) in a mask vs. mask match.