Jeff Jarrett Discusses Strategy Behind WWE Increasing Live Event Schedule

Jeff Jarrett has applauded WWE's decision to add more house shows, and he explained their potential strategy for it.

TKO reversed its earlier approach by adding more house shows later this year, a move that Jeff Jarrett welcomed on his "My World" podcast. He also outlined the potential benefits WWE could gain from the decision.

"I'm fascinated. I applaud it. I love it. I think the business, I'm going to say, desperately needs it because there is so much upside and we talked about it. At the very least, if you break even on the P&L for the weekend, you can't put a value on the marketing that you have the ability to your fanbase to come out and touch the product. Little merch, social media content, develop talent. There's so much upside," he said. "If there are not house shows run by the major promotions, it leaves an opportunity for a lot of wrestling because wrestling fans want to go watch it live."

He drew parallels between pro wrestling and the music industry, arguing how live music has a huge draw and has an energy akin to wrestling. The AEW star wonders if WWE could use the house shows as a way to give more in-ring time for "NXT" stars, to help them gain experience but also keep the expenses at a low.

"I'm curious to see how many NXT talent are put on these events. I'm curious to just kind of see what does that main event top two matches look like and then the undercard. Is there a mindset up top with Nick Khan going, you know what, we've got these contracts done where they're not dates. We can work them as much as we want," he added. "Maybe there's a strategy here that they're going to maximize revenue, keep expenses low, run a tight ship that needs to be run."

He admits the return of house shows is great for pro wrestling and the product as a whole, and feels there are a lot of markets WWE can tap into by having house shows there.