JBL Says 'Talent Will Get Infinitely Better' As WWE Increases Live Event Schedule

WWE recently announced the addition of a few house shows, a move JBL has welcomed.

The TKO-owned promotion had reduced house shows in 2024, but has now scheduled a few house shows for the summer. JBL spoke about WWE's decision on the "Something to Wrestle" podcast, highlighting how it will help develop its young stars.

"So, look, I'm not pushing for house shows. I think it's great that guys don't have to work and girls don't have to work. But I think it would certainly help. You know, how else are you going to learn how to work? You know, these guys who already don't know how to work, who are learning, that's why producers are still important right now. Producers are the most important thing in a lot of respects with a lot of talent in the business because they're the ones that put these matches together from A to Z, and that's fine, there's nothing wrong with that."

Aside from helping inexperienced wrestlers get some much-needed ring time, JBL believes that house shows can also boost TKO's bottom line. The Hall of Famer revealed a recent conversation he had with WWE executive Bruce Prichard, who told him that WWE can generate more than a million dollars in revenue from a house show.

"But also, look, you're going to make money. I was talking to someone recently the other day, I won't say who, he's the person that I fu**ing stole his podcast, but I was talking to that person the other day, and he told me how much money they were making in one of these towns. It was like a tier two town, [and] it was like a million something dollars. I mean, the rent had to be like $18 for the building or something," he joked.

WWE will have a series of house shows during its European tour, and then a few house shows in North America before and after SummerSlam.