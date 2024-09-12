TKO Exec Explains Why WWE Is Further Reducing House Shows In The Future

WWE is preparing to take a step back in terms of live events in 2024, according to TKO President Mark Shapiro, who gave a talk at the recent Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. While the executive didn't indicate any changes to the PLE schedule, and the company's TV shows will continue with their normal pace, "low-margin" house shows will become less common going forward.

"The WWE brand, while we still have to grow it — it's on fire right now," Shapiro said. "We don't need to carry these marginally profitable events. ... What was 300 last year will be roughly 250 this year. And next year, we'll be close to 200."

Earlier this month, a report emerged that indicated talent had heard rumors about WWE reducing its live event schedule. The reaction to the news was reportedly positive, with wrestlers excited to spend less time on the road and more time at home with their families.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon long saw house shows as an important way to grow the company's fanbase, according to Shapiro. However, the company has proven that they don't need to run such an intensive live event schedule to bring new viewers onboard.

The change in event schedule is just one of many alterations made since WWE merged with UFC to become TKO, owned by media firm Endeavor. Not long after the merger became official, McMahon stepped down from his role as President of the WWE Board of Directors due to allegations of sexual misconduct.