Backstage Reaction To WWE Curbing House Show Schedule

The life of a WWE Superstar is no longer the grind it once was. The days of working over 300 shows a year are over and the company has settled into the routine of having "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" take place on the road, "WWE NXT" primarily at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and house shows in smaller markets on weekends. However, that seems to be changing heading into the end of the year.

Advertisement

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted that WWE is looking to make a big change when it comes to their live events, which is hosting almost no shows in the United States until after Christmas, where the company's annual holiday tour that includes the confirmed December 28 event in the same city as AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view and the yet to be confirmed Madison Square Garden event on December 26, will carry them into the new year. The only domestic dates are set to take place in Columbus, Georgia on September 28 and Huntsville, Alabama on September 29, with a UK tour in October and November being the only other live event loops scheduled.

According to Fightful, talent hasn't formally been told that house shows are being cut back, but they mostly favor a lighter schedule if the trend is true as it gives them more days off and more time with their families at home. Talent is instead expecting more international live events to be announced given the success of their recent trips to Mexico, Japan, and Europe over the summer. Still, Fightful has yet to gauge exactly what the reactions are to travel overseas more frequently rather than remaining in the United States.

Advertisement