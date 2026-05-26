Bully Ray Praises AEW Double Or Nothing 2026, Says It Was A 'Definitive Step Forward'

It's been a few days now, but AEW Double or Nothing has continued to garner praise, with many wondering if this was the best PPV AEW has put on during the promotion's seven year history. And Bully Ray can be counted among those who thought it was a success. Reviewing the show on "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer stopped short of calling Double or Nothing an all-time great show, but he does believe it was a huge success from a perspective standpoint.

"I felt that AEW took a...I don't want to say a huge step forward, but I felt that AEW took a definitive step forward in perception coming out of Double or Nothing," Bully said. "Yes, long show, all that stuff, yada yada. But Double or Nothing was a fun show, it was an electric show. That New York crowd was for it. I liked the venue, it was a different type of venue. They had a different set up with the stage. And the crowd was as live as they possibly could have been for as long as they possibly could've been."

Bully applauded the decision to put the AEW World Championship back on MJF, who defeated Darby Allin to regain the title in the main event. That, coupled with the quality of the rest of the weekend, left Bully feeling that AEW stole the headlines from WWE, despite WWE running Saturday Night's Main Event the night before.

"I think from a business point of view, the right decision was made by AEW getting that strap back around Max's waist," Bully said. "Darby Allin can hold his head high with a good...little championship run coming out of WrestleMania. If the mission was to capture some headlines and get people talking going into Mania, coming out of Mania, AEW did do that. Darby did do that. Once again let's see how they follow this up with Max and the run. But...I thought AEW kind of captured the headlines this weekend."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription