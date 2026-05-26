AEW's Speedball Mike Bailey: Darby Allin 'Isn't That Smart'

When Darby Allin and Speedball Mike Bailey collided on "AEW Dynamite" one week ago, it wasn't just a first time match; it was the first time they had done anything together. That's at least according to Bailey, who made this revelation on last week's episode of his YouTube vlog to his JetSpeed tag team partner Kevin Knight.

"First time ever, first time ever being in the ring [with Darby]," Bailey said. "We've never even, like, tagged. We've never been on the same side of an All-Star match before, because someone took him out of the Continental Classic, we never got to wrestle...Next week, I'll make sure to give him a beating he never forgets."

It's a beating that Bailey was at least somewhat scared wouldn't happen, as a conversation between him and wife Veda Scott towards the end of the episode saw Scott suggest Allin could pull out following a physically taxing title defense against Konosuke Takeshita. Even though Bailey admitted that was possible, he didn't think it was too likely, all because he felt Allin had too much pride, and not enough smarts, to back out.

"That would be the smart play for Darby Allin, but Darby Allin is not that smart," Bailey said. "He just wants to go, he just wants to prove himself, he just wants to put his body on the line...Takeshita really, really, really, did a number on him, so I don't know. Maybe he won't be feeling it next week, and he'll back out. But for my sake, hopefully not, and I can become the AEW Men's World Champion."

Unfortunately for Bailey, that would not come to pass, as Allin would face him and defeat him by submission to retain the AEW Men's World Title. Instead, Allin would drop the title days later at AEW Double or Nothing to MJF.