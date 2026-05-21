Darby Allin Taps Out Speedball Mike Bailey To Retain AEW World Title On Dynamite

Darby Allin is still AEW World Champion after his defense against "Speedball" Mike Bailey on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, and he moves on to face MJF in a hair-vs-title match at Double or Nothing on Sunday.

Before the match could get underway, MJF's music hit and he strode down the ramp to join commentary. Bailey immediately got on the offensive to wear down Allin, who initially wasn't moving as fast after six other successful defenses since winning the gold from MJF mid-April. Bailey looked for the Ultimo Weapon early on, but didn't risk it.

The men fought on the outside of the ring, and Allin hit a Scorpion Death Drop to Bailey on top of the barricade. They continued on the outside, and Allin tried to neutralize one of Bailey's strongest weapons by pinning his right foot under the stairs.

Allin dodged the Ultimo Weapon back in the ring and hit a Coffin Drop across Bailey's back. Before Allin could get the pin, MJF got up and put "Speedball's" foot on the ropes, which brought out TNT Champion Kevin Knight. Bailey continued to battle, but after an exchange of pin attempts, Allin hit another Scorpion Death Drop and cinched in the Scorpion Death Lock.

After Bailey battled to the ropes, Allin hit another Coffin Drop before locking the hold back in, and "Speedball" had no choice but to tap. Instead of confronting Allin after the match, MJF left through the crowd, but came back to nail Allin with a clothesline after Knight put the champion over on the mic. The pair then battled with a pair of clippers before MJF retreated up the ramp.