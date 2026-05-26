Renee Paquette Comments On The Possibility Of Mick Foley Wrestling In AEW

AEW's Renee Paquette has discussed the potential of Mick Foley returning to the ring once again.

Foley debuted on AEW at Double or Nothing, and his appearance has led many to wonder if he would wrestle once again, which he pondered about doing a few years ago. In her appearance on "Busted Open," Paquette opened up about Foley facing her husband and AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley.

"I mean the fact that that [Moxley and Foley] never got to happen and never came to fruition the way that it could have, and, of course, things worked out beautifully the way that they did and everyone went on to have really great successful careers," she said.

Paquette stated that Moxley is currently in a great place mentally and physically, and while she is somewhat apprehensive about a match between Moxley and Foley because of the brutality it could involve, she admitted she would still be interested in seeing Foley step into the ring one more time.

"I think that it's one of those situations that, depending on how Mick's feeling and what the situation may be, I think you've got to kind of see where that's at. I think that, you know, for Tony [Khan] to kind of leave that open-ended and say that something like that could happen, I think we just have to all kind of wait and see. But I will say, I mean, just as a fan of Mick and a fan of the things that he brings to the table, I'll be in a fan POV for that until I've got into a ringside hit and there's gore everywhere," she added.

Following Foley's debut, AEW CEO Tony Khan did not reveal whether he could wrestle again, but he left the door open to that possibility and expressed hope that such a return would happen in AEW. Apart from Moxley, MJF is another potential candidate to face Foley, as the veteran star had previously chosen him as the wrestler he would want to retire him.