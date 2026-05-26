Tony Khan Calls MyAEW 'Key Part' Of International Strategy

All Elite Wrestling's launched its brand new streaming service, MyAEW, in March 2026 as a way for international fans to get their AEW fix, but other promotions have gotten in on the fun as of late too. QT Marshall's 1FW was added to the site shortly before AEW Double or Nothing 2026, leading some fans to wonder if there will be any other promotions making deals with AEW to get their shows on the platform. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the platform at the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, which led to Khan stating how important MyAEW is for the international growth of the company.

"MyAEW is primarily focused on international [distribution], but that we do have the domestic service, and it has a lot of great content and we plan to feature wrestling from multiple promotions. We've just added QT's great promotion, we have 1Fall Wrestling now, but we're looking to add other promotions to MyAEW and make it a hub for pro wrestling all over the world. Of course, for a lot of fans it's already become a great destination. It's been a key part of our international strategy, but also here in the US, there's great promotions that we can make available on MyAEW and still, we have all of our focus here pushed towards HBO MAX and Warner Brothers Discovery."

MyAEW has taken the place of the AEW Plus feature on TrillerTV, which ceased operations in April 2026 following the financial trouble TrillerTV has faced in recent years. AEW has since filed a lawsuit against TrillerTV over late payments amounting to the sum of $5 Million, though there has been no further updates on if and when that case will be settled.

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