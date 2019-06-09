- Above is the opening for today's NJPW Dominion, you can check out our live coverage here.

- IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley appeared in today's opening match against Shota Umino, defeating Umino in a fairly quick match. After the match, Moxley got on the mic and said he wants in the G1 Climax, NJPW's biggest tournament of the year with the winner getting a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom.

- After Shingo Takagi defeated Satoshi Kojima, Takagi (who typically wrestles in the Jr. Heavyweight division) announced to the crowd he wanted to make waves with the heavyweights and also get in on this year's G1 Climax.