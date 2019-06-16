NJPW has just announced that KENTA has joined the all-star press conference and meet and greet lineup on July 5 at Bob Duncan Center in Arlington, Texas. This will happen the day before G1 Climax 29 kicks off at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 6.

The press conference starts at 12 p.m. and the meet and greet will start at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. NJPW also revealed that KENTA is the last participant for the event.

The other stars that have been announced for July 5 are Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, SANADA, Tomohiro Ishii, and Jushin Liger.

KENTA, who WWE released in February, made a surprise appearance at Dominion 6.9 last weekend to declare that he wanted to be part of the G1 Climax Tournament. KENTA did get his wish, he was added to the tournament today.

Details have been finalised for the pre #g129 opening day meet and greet on July 5. One last name will be revealed in an hour's time, and it's a big one! #DestinedforDallas #njpw pic.twitter.com/OGLYtZjSgK — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 17, 2019