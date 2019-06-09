Katsuyori Shibata appeared at today's NJPW Dominion to introduce Kenta (fka WWE's Hideo Itami). Kenta showed up in a Takeover shirt and said he wants to show fans "Kenta's professional wrestling" and then entered the G1 Climax tournament. Kenta was released by WWE in February.

