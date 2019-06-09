Katsuyori Shibata appeared at today's NJPW Dominion to introduce Kenta (fka WWE's Hideo Itami). Kenta showed up in a Takeover shirt and said he wants to show fans "Kenta's professional wrestling" and then entered the G1 Climax tournament. Kenta was released by WWE in February.
Below are videos of his appearance:
