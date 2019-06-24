This past Sunday at WWE Stomping Grounds, Kofi Kingston beat Dolph Ziggler to retain his WWE Championship in a steel cage match. Another chapter in their rivalry, Kofi leaped over Dolph to escape the cage. This is the second time Kofi has beaten Dolph as WWE Champion, the first being at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this month.

In the above video, Kofi goes into depth about his match with Dolph and what last night meant to him.

"I told you that Dolph and I were going to go to war, and that's exactly what we did inside that steel cage," Kofi stated. "I'm not trying to show Dolph anything, man. I've been saying this since I won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, I'm trying to be the best champion that I could possibly be, going up against the best competition.

"As much as Dolph talks and as delusional as I think that he is, he is one heck of a competitor. It just helps me prove my cause. I'm not coming out here and showing Dolph anything, I'm just trying to do this WWE Championship right."

Kofi and Dolph have competed in matches against one another many times. From second-tier titles to tag matches to just regular ones, there has been an ongoing joke among fans about how many times they have fought. Kofi mentions their rivalry and how it compares to a rivalry two WWE Hall of Famers had. There is an interesting tone in his voice when making the comparison.

"It means everything," Kofi went on to say regarding the evolution of his rivalry with Dolph. "I made this comparison in a couple of interviews: I'm not comparing us to Bret (Hart) and Shawn (Michaels), but they used to go at it for the Intercontinental Championship. A few years later they'd go at it for the WWE Championship. That is the kind of rivalry that you strive to have in this business, that is the kind of levels that you try to achieve in this business. You try to be a Bret Hart or a Shawn Michaels, you try to get to that level.

"Me and Dolph, from 2010 to 2012, we wrestled every single week: PPV's, RAW's, SmackDown's, Sunday Night Heat, Main Event, Saturday Morning Slam. We wrestled over and over and over again, we joked about a best of 500 series. We took a little bit of time off, and we come back to it almost a decade later and here we are going at it again for the WWE Championship. That is the journey that you strive for."

Acting a little like a heel in the promo, Kofi was able to praise Dolph. He also stated this is his second-ever cage match that he has competed in.

The next WWE PPV is Extreme Rules on July 14th.

You can listen to the full interview with Kofi in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.