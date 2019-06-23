Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler to the cage as Greg Hamilton goes over the rules. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is out next to a pop.

Hamilton goes formal ring introductions as Kofi raises the title and taunts Ziggler with it. Ziggler is fired up. The cage door is locked as they size each other up to start the match. Ziggler avoids a kick and they do some more trash talking as the match starts slow. Ziggler shoves Kofi first. Ziggler tries to escape first but Kofi stops him. They tangle a bit and Ziggler lands a dropkick. Ziggler goes for the opened door but Kofi rolls him up for a 1 count. Ziggler catapults Kofi into the cage wall but he uses that to climb up. Ziggler brings him down. Kofi blocks a superkick and nails a dropkick for a 2 count.

Kofi rocks Ziggler in the corner and works him around into another corner. Kofi charges but Ziggler moves and Kofi hits the turnbuckles. Ziggler sends Kofi's ribs into the steel. Ziggler rakes Kofi's face into the steel now. Fans try to rally for Kofi but Ziggler keeps control and hits a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Ziggler launches Kofi face-first into the steel wall again. Ziggler keeps Kofi grounded in the middle of the ring now as fans do dueling chants.

Ziggler sends Kofi face-first into the steel again and covers for a 2 count. Kofi tries to create an opening but Ziggler sends him back into the corner and unloads with body shots as fans boo. Kofi rocks Ziggler with an elbow. Ziggler with a kick to the face. They tangle and Kofi hits a missile dropkick from the corner. Kofi with more offense now. Kofi with a dropkick. Kofi leaps but Ziggler side-steps and sends him into the corner face-first. Ziggler drops Kofi for a 2 count. Ziggler ends up taking it to the corner and disrespecting Kofi, talking trash and taunting him. Kofi comes back and smashes Ziggler into the steel, and again. Kofi rams Ziggler face-first into the steel once again. Kofi with some trash talking and slapping around now. Ziggler with a kick to the knee. Ziggler goes for the Fame-asser but it's blocked. Ziggler ends up colliding face-first with the steel. Kofi rolls him up for a 2 count.

Kofi goes to the top but Ziggler keeps climbing and grabs his leg. Ziggler brings Kofi back to the top turnbuckle and they trade shots up high. Kofi sends Ziggler to the mat for a pop. Kofi leaps and hits a huge crossbody from the top for a close 2 count. Kofi tries to escape but Ziggler runs up and grabs his legs. Ziggler rams Kofi's face into steel and sends him to the mat. Ziggler tries to escape now. Kofi runs up and stops him. They both meet on top of the cage now. They both fall back to the mat and keep trading shots. Kofi ends up hitting a SOS but Ziggler kicks out just in time.

Kofi charges with Trouble In Paradise but it's blocked again. Ziggler goes for the leg and drops back, landing on the leg. More back and forth now. Ziggler with a leg hold but Kofi tries to break it with the bottom rope, but can't inside the cage. Ziggler connects with a big superkick, almost knocking Kofi out of the cage door as it's opened. Ziggler pulls Kofi back into the ring and the door is closed again. The referee checks on Kofi as Ziggler keeps the submission tight. Kofi sends Ziggler flying and breaks it. Kofi goes for Trouble In Paradise again but it's blocked. Ziggler with an ankle lock now as Kofi screams out in pain.

More back and forth between the two. Ziggler finally nails a Zig Zag but Kofi still kicks out at 2. Fans try to rally for Kofi. More action on the mat and counters. Ziggler tries to back out of the door as it's opened. Both feet are out of the door but not on the floor yet. The door is closed as they get back to their feet. Ziggler counters and tries to crawl out of the door again. Kofi grabs his legs and pulls him back. Ziggler with a thumb to the eye and a kick to the face to knock Kofi back. Ziggler has the door opened again as he tries to crawl out once again. Kofi leaps over Ziggler and lands on the floor first, winning the match and retaining the title.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

This is from our live coverage of the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. To access our full Stomping Grounds coverage, click here.