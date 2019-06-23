AEW's UK partner ITV tweeted out a plug for Fyter Fest on June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The tweet included photos of all the matches on the event, along with Kylie Rae vs. "The Librarian" Leva Bates (with "The Librarian" Peter Avalon) taking place on The Buy In pre-show. The match has yet to be officially announced by AEW.

Rae had a segment where the two librarians shushed her for being too excited on The Buy In pre-show for Double or Nothing in May.

Earlier this month, Brandi Rhodes announced Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose for Fyter Fest. Afterwards on Twitter, Rhodes noted she revealed "a" women's match, not "the" women's match, so this is likely the other match she was referring to.

Below is the announced card for the event.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Laredo Kid

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Adam Page vs. MJF vs. Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA

HARDCORE MATCH (PRE-SHOW)

Michael Nakazawa vs. Jebailey

PRE-SHOW

SCU vs. Private Party vs. Best Friends

Winner advances to All Out for a shot at a first round bye in AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

