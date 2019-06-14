While it was just reported about former WWE star Lance Storm talking about Wikipedia saying he died twice, he also revealed that Vince McMahon thought he died back in 2010.

Storm shared the story in a Twitter thread that Vince got him mixed up with Lance Cade, who died in 2010. Storm was on vacation in Ontario and got a message from Dave Meltzer that Vince had left a message for Meltzer to call him, so he could talk about Storm's death.

Meltzer then got another message from Vince that he didn't have to call him because he realized that it wasn't Storm but Cade who passed.

Lance Storm shared that he was confused about why Vince needed to talk to Meltzer and speculated that Vince figured if he died young due to drugs, then the entire industry was doomed.

Below is the thread:

There's actually a funny (strange) Vince/Meltzer story about this. It will take likely a mini thread to tell. https://t.co/TZ77RF1xyN — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

I was on vacation in Ontario when Lance Cade died in 2010. I barely knew Dave Meltzer but I got a message from him letting me know Lance had died and also told me the story that when he got home and checked his answering machine, the first message was from Vince. Cont... — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

Dave said it was strange because he hadn't spoke to Vince in quite some time, and the message was for Dave to call him because he had to talk to him about My death. Cont.. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

There was then a second message from Vince on the machine left a little bit later where Vince told him not to bother calling because he realized it wasn't me that died but Lance Cade. Cont.. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019