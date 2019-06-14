While it was just reported about former WWE star Lance Storm talking about Wikipedia saying he died twice, he also revealed that Vince McMahon thought he died back in 2010.

Storm shared the story in a Twitter thread that Vince got him mixed up with Lance Cade, who died in 2010. Storm was on vacation in Ontario and got a message from Dave Meltzer that Vince had left a message for Meltzer to call him, so he could talk about Storm's death.

Meltzer then got another message from Vince that he didn't have to call him because he realized that it wasn't Storm but Cade who passed.

Lance Storm shared that he was confused about why Vince needed to talk to Meltzer and speculated that Vince figured if he died young due to drugs, then the entire industry was doomed.

Below is the thread: