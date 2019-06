As was expected based on ticket sales going into Sunday's first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington was not sold out for the event. WWE did not announce an official attendance but there was reportedly a decent line for walk-up tickets at the arena before the show, and a lot of free tickets were given out today.

The arena also had half of the seating curtained off to hide the empty seats. Despite the low attendance, one topic on social media coming out of the event was how hot the crowd ended up being.

You can read our detailed Stomping Grounds recap by clicking here.

Below are a few photos and a video of the crowd:

A look at the arena for #WWEStompingGrounds tonight. Half of the arena was curtained off. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Kent Blanch for sending the pic pic.twitter.com/EUia9pUGXs WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 24, 2019

@StatGuyGreg Overflow crowd here at Stomping Grounds. About half curtains, but still. pic.twitter.com/zDwVgCTm86 Ollie McClellan (@OllieMcClellan) June 23, 2019