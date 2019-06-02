Mickie James may have suffered a knee injury at Saturday's WWE live event from Waco, Texas.

Mickie wrestled Carmella in a singles match that abruptly ended at around 5 minutes due to an apparent injury to James. Our correspondent noted that she had dominated the match up until this point. The match quickly ended when Mickie went down on her knee, and Carmella got the win. James was checked on by a WWE trainer at ringside, but did leave on her own with minor assistance.

Mickie did post on Instagram after the show to plug her June 7 appearance at the 2019 CMA Fest in Nashville, but she did not comment on the possible injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Mickie's status. Below is a Twitter photo of Mickie heading to the back after the match was stopped:

@MickieJames hope you are Ok. Took my kids to the Waco event tonight. You are a great worker and a credit to the women's division. Also, that arena really does smell like cow piss ?? — Mike (@mikeag96) June 2, 2019

Oh my god I am praying for @MickieJames #WWEWaco — christian (@peytonschamp) June 2, 2019