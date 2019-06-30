At tonight's AEW Fyter Fest (full results here), MJF was involved in a 4-Way Match along with Adam Page, Jungle Boy, and Jimmy Havoc. Page would pick up the pinfall victory in the match. Before things got started, MJF cut a promo about him expecting to win the match and ripping on the live crowd.

Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman spoke with MJF after the show and noted that Jungle Boy said MJF's promo went longer than he expected.

You can see in the photo below that Jungle Boy was hanging upside down on Luchasaurus' shoulders for about 90 seconds while they waited for their entrance. In the video above (Note: it's not safe for work) MJF responded to how long he can talk and if there are any repercussions if he goes long.

"Let me explain something to you, okay, little man," MJF responded. "I can literally talk as long as I goddamn well please because I'm the star attraction. I'm going to be the face of this company. That's why Tony Khan, and my best friend—don't know if you've ever heard of him—Cody Rhodes, allow me to do whatever the f--- I want to do. It's because I'm MJF and you're not."

