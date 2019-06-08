As reported earlier, Alexa Bliss and Natalya traveled to Saudi Arabia in hopes of getting a match on WWE Super ShowDown, which would have been the first women's division match in the country. Reports came out throughout yesterday of things going back and forth between WWE and the Saudi Arabian government, but ultimately the match was denied by The General Sports Authority.

On this morning's edition of Wrestler Observer Radio, it was reported in addition to not being able to wrestle on the show, Bliss and Natalya weren't given the okay to even appear on Super ShowDown.

After the show, Natalya posted two tweets. The first saying, "Every step matters," and the next, "Here's to a multitude of tomorrows."

Earlier in the day, Natalya and Bliss did make a media appearance at a local Children's Hospital in Jeddah, along with Ricochet, Mojo Rawley, Roman Reigns, Apollo Crews, and Robert Roode.

Her''s to a multitude of tomorrows. ?? pic.twitter.com/9qFxhnYh1n — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 8, 2019

Such a special visit today in Jeddah with some pretty amazing kids and their families. This little girl Jude, lit up my whole day! ?? @WWE pic.twitter.com/qPZt6WDoWE — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 7, 2019