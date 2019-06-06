- Above is the latest episode of Ronda Rousey's Dojo from her official YouTube channel. The 5th Judo lesson from the former RAW Women's Champion features an ukemi roll for aspiring judokas to roll through judo throws of their own, or from others safely. The video description noted, "It's all about the follow through. The ukemi roll is perfect for softening the impact of a judo throw, gracefully ending your own technique, or avoiding an attack in the Legend of Zelda."

As noted during the last week of May, Rousey revealed on YouTube that she recently had her cast removed from the hand injury she suffered during the WrestleMania 35 main event. Rousey underwent surgery on her right pinkie knuckle after the match, and is currently taking time away from WWE. There's no word on when she will be back, but she is expected to return eventually. Rousey and husband Travis Browne recently revealed that they were trying to have a baby.

- WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre turns 34 years old today while former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson turns 56, WWE NXT Superstar Jaxson Ryker turns 37 and former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB turns 41.

- As noted, the second season of "Figure It Out!" from RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will premiere on the WWE website and YouTube channel later today, Thursday. New episodes from the second season will be released over the next few months. Below is a preview clip for the season premiere, featuring guest Heath Slater: