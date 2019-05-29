Ronda Rousey posted a video to her YouTube Page of her getting her cast removed. After her groundbreaking main event match at Wrestlemania 35 against Charlotte and Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey had surgery on her right pinkie knuckle to repair the injury.

Approximately two months after her injury, the time came for Ronda's cast to be removed. Ronda's sister Julia DeMars filmed Ronda in the doctor's office getting her hard cast taken off as well as the pins in her hand removed. The video then shows Ronda getting a new soft wrapped cast to assist in the final stages of recovery.

Ronda exudes relief and excitement throughout the video as her hand has begun to show signs of recovery.

"I'm so excited about this f***ing cast!" Ronda said.

The end of the video shows her husband, former UFC fighter, Travis Browne, returning home early from a hunting trip to surprise Ronda in the middle of the night.

Rousey has not wrestled since WrestleMania 35. She noted in a recent video that she plans to have a baby first, and then decide on her WWE future after that.