As noted, The Bella Twins appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and Nikki Bella revealed that they wanted to return to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles last year, but Nikki's doctor discovered a cyst on her brain and a herniated disc in her neck, above where she had the neck surgery she made a comeback from last year.

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with Nikki at the airport. She said she's bummed about having to retire from the WWE ring as she and Brie were really looking forward to working the WWE women's tag team division. She also confirmed that the cyst on her brain is benign.

"I'm bummed," Nikki said. "I mean, it's something that, like... I think sometime people don't see me competing in the ring and they never understand why, but it's because I can't compete. Brie and I really wanted to go back for the tag titles and be a part of the women's tag team division. It's such a cool time for women in WWE, but unfortunately because of my neck, and then they found a cyst on my brain, which thank God it's benign."

Nikki was also asked about how scary her health issues were.

"It's super scary, of course. It's just something you're never going to hear, but I'm so grateful and grateful for my health, grateful that it's benign. It's something that you have to watch out for the rest of your life because you never know how it could change, but I'm definitely grateful because I know people go through it worse. But it was definitely really scary and it also sucks at the same time because it just keeps me out of the ring."

Nikki then advised people to get checked out by their doctors and to go with your gut feeling if you don't feel right. Nikki was asked about a possible return to the ring in the future.

"Hey, I believe in miracles, so you never know. I mean, we'll see what the man upstairs has in store for me," she said. She then reiterated that she is retired from the ring.