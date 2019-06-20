Back in March, Nikki and Brie Bella officially announced their retirement from the wrestling ring. While Brie became a mom, Nikki was working on a comeback following neck surgery. Last wrestling at WWE Evolution in a losing effort to Ronda Rousey, Nikki hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since.

The Bella Twins were once again guests during last night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, promoting the Bellas Podcast. While also talking about spoiling Game of Thrones to her boyfriend, Nikki went into detail as to why she retired. Around the 3:10 mark, Nikki discussed how Brie had a choice as a mom to retire but she never got that satisfaction.

"For me, I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles," Nikki stated. "I've always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, it hasn't been OK. I feel like I needed to get a checkup before we went back for the tag titles. The results came back and I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, 'you're done, no more.' So I didn't get a choice, which sucks."

Both multi-time Women's Champions, Nikki and Brie debuted in WWE back in 2008. Since then, they have become the stars of Total Divas and Bellas, both of which will soon be returning to TV. They also own a wine business and have created the BirdieBee brand.

In April, Nikki explained how everything in her life was a lot to handle when it came to returning to the ring. She also said anything is possible when it comes to wrestling.

"Having that comeback, filming Total Bellas, running three companies and then fighting Ronda Rousey and beating up my body… I just remember when we were sitting there on our 35th birthday. I just sat there and said to myself that I was done," Nikki continued. "I started thinking about my health and my age. I need to put more focus on my companies, so honestly, that was the reason why I retired. This is the thing about WWE though; the doors are truly never closed."

