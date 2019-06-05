NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament concluded today with Will Ospreay defeating Shingo Takagi in the main event to win this year's tournament. This is Ospreay's second time winning the tournament, as he won in 2016 against Ryusuke Taguchi. He will now face Dragon Lee for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Dominion on June 9th.

Below are the full results:

* Will Ospreay def. Shingo Takagi (BOSJ Finals)

* Jon Moxley def. (c.) Juice Robinson (IWGP US Title)

* Jay White def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero def. Marty Scurll and Brody King

- Okada pinned King following a Rainmaker

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI def. Kota Ibushi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare

- EVIL and SANADA pinned Henare following a Magic Killer

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask def. Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki and DOUKI

- YOSHI-HASHI pinned DOUKI following Karma

* El Pahntasmo, Robbie Eagles and Taiji Ishimori def. Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO and YOH

- El Phantasmo pinned SHO following CR II

* Dragon Lee, Titan and Shota Umino def. Bandido, Jonathan Gresham and Ren Narita

- Lee pinned Narita following multiple knee strikes

Chris Jericho made another appearance - via video - following Okada's match. He asked Okada to come out and play, saying it will be Rainmaker v Painmaker. Jericho went on to say he's going to knock Okada's teeth down his throat and break his back in order to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Okada responded by asking what a Painmaker was and that all New Japan needs is a Rainmaker.

NJPW Dominion is up next on June 9 inside Osaka-jo Hall. Be sure to join us for complete live coverage! Here is the updated card:

* Kazuchika Okada (c) v. Chris Jericho - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

* Kota Ibushi (c) v. Tatsuya Naito - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Taichi (c) v. Tomohiro Ishii - NEVER Openweight Championship

* Dragon Lee (c) v. Will Ospreay - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship