Night ten of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Kizuna Road tour finished up earlier today with two RevPro Titles on the line. In the co-main event, El Phantasmo defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to retain the British Cruiserweight Championship. In the main event, Zack Sabre Jr. defeated YOSHI-HASHI. Not only did he retain his British Heavyweight Championship, but he also kept his spot in this year's G1 tournament.

Below are the results from Kizuna Road:

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) def. YOSHI-HASHI - RevPro British Heavyweight Championship and a spot in the G1

* El Phantasmo (c) def. Ryusuke Taguchi - RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask def. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Lance Archer, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

- Ishii pinned DOUKi via Brainbuster

* Jay White, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toa Henare, SHO and YOH

- White pinned Henare via Blade Runner

* Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls def. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

- Nicholls pinned Tonga via Backslide

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA def. Kota Ibushi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino and Ren Narita

- Takagi pinned Narita via Noshigami

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima def. Yota Tsuji and Yuji Nagata

- Tenzan submitted Tsuji via Anaconda Vice

The next scheduled event for NJPW is the Southern Showdown tour in Melbourne, Australia. Starting June 29th inside Festival Hall, Will Ospreay will be defending his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Robbie Eagles. Also on the card will be Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada taking on Jay White and Bad Luck Fale.

