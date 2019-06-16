As it was earlier reported, NJPW revealed who was in this year's G1 Climax tournament. Last year's winner was Hiroshi Tanahashi who beat Kota Ibushi.

After the announcement about who will be in the tournament, Satoshi Kojima reacted about not being in it on social media. From his comments, he didn't seem too surprised about being left out because of Shingo Takagi defeating him. The two recently were in a match together at Dominion 6.9

His full quote translated was, "I wasn't selected for G1. When Takagi beat me, I figured I wasn't qualified. Also, I think I would need "something to meet the company's and fans' expectations" to get in. That wasn't enough for me now. But since I haven't declared that I'll bow out from the G1, I'll work hard for next year."

G1 Climax 29 will be kicking off in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines on July 6.